Farmers’ market opens June 7

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce brings its annual farmers’ market back to Route 7 on Wednesday, June 7.

It will be held on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society from noon to 5, and runs through mid-October.

“Products include fresh produce, flowers, fresh cheeses, breads, oils, teas, prepared foods, clothing, and jewelry, plus we feature guest vendors to showcase nonprofits like guide dogs from Fidelco and a puppy-kissing booth from Guiding Eyes for the Blind,” said Debra Hanson, executive director of the Chamber.

The event is in its seventh season, and for the first time there is a corporate sponsor — Bankwell.

“We’re glad to have a full market with returning vendors,” Hanson said.

The vendors include Ambler Farm, Gazy Brothers, Horseshoe Farm, TJ’s Cookies, Sweet Seidner’s, Beldotti, Bistro Du Soleil, and Wildtree, plus food trucks Chef Jeff’s BBQ and Boothbay Lobster. There will also be some surprises, including Get Loose Tea, Carbon Chocolate and more, she said.

Diane Knetzger, director of marketing for Bankwell, said earlier this spring it is part of the local bank’s focus on the community to be part of such events.

“As a local bank that’s very focused on the community, the Wilton Farmers’ Market is a natural for us. We’re local, we’re home-grown, and as our name suggests, we’re all about helping people to bank well, which is part of living well. We want to be a good neighbor to Wilton residents, and we hope to bring some added fun and excitement to this special event each week,” she said in a statement.

Specifically, Bankwell plans to regularly set up a table to engage customers, offer giveaways and provide fun and games with prizes and raffles.

Not all towns are successful with farmers’ markets. Neighboring Ridgefield had to cancel its annual farmers’ market last year after the event failed to draw enough business. The Weston Farmers’ Market was discontinued in 2015, although it may return this year.

“I think that our success has been attributed to consistent and regular marketing and promotion, a great selection of vendors with high-quality products and the addition of the food trucks, which attracts customers for lunch or to pick up a quick dinner,” Hanson said. “Also, the location kindly provided by the historical society is great because it is high-visibility on the well-traveled Route 7.”

Attendance is expected to be 100 people a day.