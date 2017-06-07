Skin cancer talk

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on June 7, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

Dr. Francis Cannizzo Jr.

The Western Connecticut Health Network, which includes Danbury and Norwalk hospitals, will conduct a free health seminar on Skin Cancer: Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention, Wednesday, June 14, 7-8 p.m., at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Francis Cannizzo Jr., medical director of surgical oncology for the health network. The presentation will include a discussion about skin cancer prevention, risk factors, symptoms, screening, diagnosis and treatment.

Register: 1-866-NHB-WELL.

