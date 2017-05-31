Wilton Bulletin

Track: Reid, relay team win state titles; Colbert breaks school 400 record

By Wilton Bulletin on May 31, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

wilton track

Nina Mellin was part of the Wilton HIgh girls 4×800 relay team that took first place at Tuesday’s Class L track and field championships in Manchester. — J.B. Cozens photo

The Wilton High girls track and field team had one individual state champ, plus a winning relay team, at Tuesday’s Class L championships in Manchester.

The boys team had three state runner-ups, and saw one school record broken.

The Wilton girls finished ninth in Class L with 27 points. The boys team finished 11th with 30 points.

On the girls side, sophomore Andreen Reid was the Class L champ in the long jump, with a leap of 16’9”.

The Warriors also took first in the 4×800 meter relay with the team of Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin and Lily Kealy, in a time of 9:45.03.

The Wilton boys were again led by junior Chris Colbert and senior Aaron Breene, who both had a pair of top-three finishes.

Breene was second in both the 800 meters and the 1600 meters. In the 800, he finished with a season-best time of 1:57.73, losing in a photo finish to Fairfield Ludlowe’s Ian Bartlett (1:57.68). In the 1600, Breene had a time of 4:24.24 to place second.

Colbert was second in the 400 meters with a season-best time of 48.73, which set a new school record, and also finished third in the 200 meters with a time of 22.79.

Class L results

Girls

100 — 15. Tatum Kelly, 13.56;

400 — 18. Bianca Reuter, 1:03.93;

800 — 14. Nina Mellin, 2:31.94;

1600 — 10. Emily Welch, 5:33.37; 11. Meaghan Downey, 5:33.42;

3200 — 28. Elizabeth Lynch, 12:55.43;

300m hurdles — 15. Meri Santomero, 52.55; 17. Andreen Reid, 53.39;

4×100 — 5. Wilton (Andreen Reid, Julia Vitarelli, Tatum Kelly, Alex Uriarte), 51.42;

4×400 — 6. Wilton (Elizabeth Healy, Bianca Reuter, Lily Kealy, Ashley Vitarelli), 4:15.12;

4×800 — 1. Wilton (Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin, Lily Kealy), 9:45.03;

High jump — 16. Meri Santomero, 4’6”;

Long jump — 1. Andreen Reid, 16’9”;

Triple jump — 11. Alex Uriarte, 31’11”;

Shot put — 13. Brady Faria, 31’3.25”; 18. Covadonga Perez Pelaez, 29’8.25”;

Discus — 24. Covadonga Perez Pelaez, 72’11”;

Boys

200 — 3. Chris Colbert, 22.79;

400 — 2. Chris Colbert, 48.73;

800 — 2. Aaron Breene, 1:57.73;

1600 — 2. Aaron Breene, 4:24.34;

4×100 — 22. Wilton (Reed O’Brien, Tyler Daher, Grant Jones, Charlie Golbourn), 47.72;

4×800 — 23. Wilton (James Sweeney, Tyler Zengo, Flynn Crowther, Grant Jones), 9:12.92.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Car hits pole, loses tire, hits mailbox Next Post Wilton police log — double rollover, burglar arrested
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress