The Wilton High girls track and field team had one individual state champ, plus a winning relay team, at Tuesday’s Class L championships in Manchester.

The boys team had three state runner-ups, and saw one school record broken.

The Wilton girls finished ninth in Class L with 27 points. The boys team finished 11th with 30 points.

On the girls side, sophomore Andreen Reid was the Class L champ in the long jump, with a leap of 16’9”.

The Warriors also took first in the 4×800 meter relay with the team of Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin and Lily Kealy, in a time of 9:45.03.

The Wilton boys were again led by junior Chris Colbert and senior Aaron Breene, who both had a pair of top-three finishes.

Breene was second in both the 800 meters and the 1600 meters. In the 800, he finished with a season-best time of 1:57.73, losing in a photo finish to Fairfield Ludlowe’s Ian Bartlett (1:57.68). In the 1600, Breene had a time of 4:24.24 to place second.

Colbert was second in the 400 meters with a season-best time of 48.73, which set a new school record, and also finished third in the 200 meters with a time of 22.79.

Class L results

Girls

100 — 15. Tatum Kelly, 13.56;

400 — 18. Bianca Reuter, 1:03.93;

800 — 14. Nina Mellin, 2:31.94;

1600 — 10. Emily Welch, 5:33.37; 11. Meaghan Downey, 5:33.42;

3200 — 28. Elizabeth Lynch, 12:55.43;

300m hurdles — 15. Meri Santomero, 52.55; 17. Andreen Reid, 53.39;

4×100 — 5. Wilton (Andreen Reid, Julia Vitarelli, Tatum Kelly, Alex Uriarte), 51.42;

4×400 — 6. Wilton (Elizabeth Healy, Bianca Reuter, Lily Kealy, Ashley Vitarelli), 4:15.12;

4×800 — 1. Wilton (Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin, Lily Kealy), 9:45.03;

High jump — 16. Meri Santomero, 4’6”;

Long jump — 1. Andreen Reid, 16’9”;

Triple jump — 11. Alex Uriarte, 31’11”;

Shot put — 13. Brady Faria, 31’3.25”; 18. Covadonga Perez Pelaez, 29’8.25”;

Discus — 24. Covadonga Perez Pelaez, 72’11”;

Boys

200 — 3. Chris Colbert, 22.79;

400 — 2. Chris Colbert, 48.73;

800 — 2. Aaron Breene, 1:57.73;

1600 — 2. Aaron Breene, 4:24.34;

4×100 — 22. Wilton (Reed O’Brien, Tyler Daher, Grant Jones, Charlie Golbourn), 47.72;

4×800 — 23. Wilton (James Sweeney, Tyler Zengo, Flynn Crowther, Grant Jones), 9:12.92.