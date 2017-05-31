Car hits pole, loses tire, hits mailbox

A car driven by a 31-year-old Wilton man struck a telephone pole and a mailbox May 30 at 1:30 a.m. before being approached by police who found him in possession of marijuana.

Police said Ludwig Griffin, of 20 Silver Spring Road, was released on a promise to appear in court June 12.

His car drove off the pavement and struck a utility pole on Millstone Road, losing a tire. Police say he left the scene and continued traveling toward Silver Spring Road, where he drove off the road again, his car striking a mailbox. Griffin then abandoned the vehicle and walked home. Police got a call from the public, found the tire, and followed the scrape marks. Officers ran the plate and found his home address. Griffin was found in possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana. He was charged with evading responsibility, failure to drive in the established lane, and ticketed for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.