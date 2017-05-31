The Wilton High girls tennis team was knocked out of the Class L state tournament in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, falling to top-seeded Staples 5-2.

The eighth-seeded Warriors (14-6) had opened the tournament on Saturday with a 4-3 win over Amity at home.

Izzy Koziol won in straight sets at second singles on Tuesday, 6-3, 6-1, while at first singles Natalie Ivanov took the match after Alyssa DiMaio retired with things tied at one set apiece.

In Saturday’s first-round match, Wilton lost the first three singles matches, but got a win at fourth singles from Cara Kilmartin and swept the three doubles match — including a three-set win at first doubles by Rachel Low and Amber Li.

Kiri Essig and Hannah Jung won at second doubles in straight sets, as did Meghan Golden and Alix Wadehra at third doubles.

Next up for the Warriors will be the State Open tournament, which begins on Saturday at Conard and Hall High Schools in West Hartford.

Results for Wilton’s Class L tournament matches were:

Class L first round

Wilton 4, Amity 3

Singles: Daphne Kreiger (A) def. Natalie Ivanov, 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Bullers (A) def. Izzy Koziol, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3); Rachel Einbinder (A) def. Jelena Sypher, 6-2, 6-1; Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Anisha Jain, 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Rachel Low-Amber Li (W) def. Haley Grande-Jess Foster, 6-1, 0-6, 6-1; Kira Essig-Hannah Jung (W) def. Alekya Menta-Hannah Hipona, 6-1, 6-2; Meghan Golden-Alix Wadehra (W) def. Gabby McGovern-Taylor Nuzzo, 6-1, 6-0.

Class L quarterfinals

Staples 5, Wilton 2

Singles: Natalie Ivanov (W) def. Alyssa DiMaio, 2-6, 6-4 (retired); Izzy Koziol (W) def. Olivia Foster, 6-2, 6-1; Tess Rubin (S) def. Jelena Sypher, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Vanessa Mauricio (S) def. Cara Kilmartin, 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Kristin Butler-Megan Brown (S) def. Rachel Low-Amber Li, 6-0, 6-2; Gabriella Vega-Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Hannah Jung-Kira Essig, 6-1, 6-2; Lily Smith-Olivia Gordy (S) def. Meghan Golden-Alix Wadehra, 6-1, 6-2.