Boys tennis: Murphy, McKessy advance to state semifinals

The Wilton High boys tennis double team of Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy advanced to the semifinals of the Class L state tournament with two wins on Tuesday at Hall High School in West Hartford.

The Wilton duo are scheduled to take on top-seeded Matthew Brand and Luke Crowley of New Canaan today at Yale University.

Murphy and McKessy, seeded fourth, began the tourney last Saturday. After a first-round bye, they swept Frankie DelCampo and Gabe Messina of Fitch, 6-0, 6-2. In the round of 16 on Tuesday, the won in straight sets over 13th-seeded Jared Hill and Liam Harrington of Wethersfield, 6-3, 6-0.

In the quarterfinals, they won a tough three-set match against fifth-seeded Alexander Bueno and Robert Israel of Daniel Hand, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-5.

Wilton also had three singles players advance to the Tuesday’s round of 16.

Jay Cassone won three matches and made it to the quarterfinals. Seeded fifth, he opened play with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Angelica Rodriguez of Wilbur Cross, and then won his second-round match by forfeit. In the round of 16, he swept 11th-seeded Jeff Eng of Guilford, 6-4, 6-2, before falling to fourth-seeded Alex Merjian of New Canaan, 6-1, 6-2.

Quentin Thouvenot, seeded 12th, reached the round of 16 with straight-set wins over Maximilian Dragone of Pomperaug (6-0, 6-0) and Pasquale Giardina of Middletown (6-1, 6-3), before falling to third-seeded John Warner of New Canaan, 6-1, 6-2.

Tor Aronson won three matches to reach the round of 16, In the qualifying round, he beat Henry Glucksman of Hall, 8-2. That was followed by a straight-set win over Quentin Walliser of E.O. Smith, 6-2, 6-3. In the second round, he outlasted Sam Slobin of Fairfield Ludlowe in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8, before falling to top-seeded Bobby Neuner of Darien, 6-0, 6-0.

Conard Emerson opened the tournament with an 8-0 win in the qualifying round over Alex Jones of Wethersfield, but was ousted in the first round by second-seeded Andrew Forchetti of Notre Dame-West Haven, 6-2, 6-1.

Two other doubles teams competed at the Class L tournament and advanced one round, before suffering painfully close three-set defeats.

The team of Ryan Farinas and William Johnson opened the tourney by defeating Isaac Freeman and Michael Hooker of Guilford, 6-2, 7-5. In the second round they suffered a very tough three-set loss to 16th-seeded Daniel Maffucci and Justin Ng of Ludlowe, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8.

The team of Clayton Adams and Rithwik Shivram opened the tourney with a win over Kyle Hespeler and James Larned of RHAM, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), before losing in three sets to eighth-seeded Gianni LoMonaco and Samuel Thorpe of Hand, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 10-6.