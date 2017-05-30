Kiwanians talk baseball at lunch

Wilton’s Kiwanis Club members can learn about the town’s baseball history when Nick Foster of the Wilton Historical Society is guest speaker on Wednesday, May 31.

Foster serves as the office manager, collections manager, and membership coordinator for the society, as well as acting as a part-time curator. He organized the latest exhibition, Farm Team: Fifty Years of Wilton Baseball, that examines the town’s farm teams and their spirited competition.

Foster received his undergraduate degree in history from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., in 2013. In 2016, he graduated from Syracuse University with a master’s degree in museum studies and began working for the Wilton Historical Society in. He has worked for a variety of historical institutions and museums over the past few years, including the Erie Canal Museum, the Syracuse University Art Galleries, and the SUNY Upstate Medical University Historical Collections.

Foster maintains a lifelong interest in baseball and its history. He played baseball for more than a decade, and has represented teams from his hometown of Trumbull in leagues of all levels.

The luncheon takes place at noon at WEPCO on New Canaan Road. Guests are welcome but reservations are required by calling Bud Taylor at 203-354-0208.