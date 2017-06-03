NRRA rowers qualify for nationals

Eight Wilton rowers from the Norwalk River Rowing Association recently qualified for the prestigious USRowing 2017 Youth National Championships, to be held June 9-11 in Sarasota, Fla.

The Wilton athletes along with five other NRRA rowers qualified by posting top-three finishes at the USRowing Youth Northeast Regionals in Worcester, Mass., May 20-21. NRRA captured three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the Northeast Regionals.

The 2017 Youth National Championships in Sarasota will bring together 1,500 athletes from some 150 teams – all vying for national titles in 18 boat classes.

Representing NRRA at the Youth Nationals will be Wilton residents Olivia Bernadini, Mackenzie Cote, Mackenzie Holmgren, Liam Jenkins, Kevin Lenihan, Oliver Peacock, Ethan Reichgut and Jamie Trentos from Wilton.

Other qualifiers are Ben Hufnagel and Victoria Markow from Norwalk; Lorenzo Del’Innocenti from Westport; Neil ‘Bo’ Pollio Jr. from Darien; and Ian Trostle from Pound Ridge, N.Y.

The Youth Northeast Regional Championships in included approximately 2,000 athletes from more than 40 teams.

NRRA had two first-place finishes. MacKenzie Holmgren won the gold medal in the Women’s Lightweight Single, while Adam Harley, Liam Jenkins, Alex Stepnowsky and Austin Crowel were part of the crew that took first place in the U17 division 8+ race.

Luke Briglin medaled in the Men’s Lightweight Single, and Matt Rauccio, Luke Briglin and Max Schwartz medaled in the Men’s Second Quad.