Obituary: Thomas Patrick Skidd, Jr., 80

Thomas Patrick Skidd, Jr., 80, husband of Judith Roberts Skidd of Wilton, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Stamford Hospital.

Born in Norwalk on July 2, 1936, he was the son of the late Anna “Dolly” and Thomas P. Skidd, Sr.

Tom attended Fairfield Prep and then Georgetown University and Yale Law School. He began his career at Cummings & Lockwood in Stamford in 1961. In 1970 he became a Partner of the firm. After a long and successful tenure there, he retired in 2009.

In addition to his wife Judith, Thomas is survived by his four children, Suanne Skidd, Sherry Skidd Boyd, T. Patrick Skidd, III, and Jody Skidd-Tauken. He is also survived by four grandchildren and his sister Anne Lee.

Thomas was predeceased in life by his brother Jack Skidd.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

