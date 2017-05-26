Girls track: Reid second in long jump at FCIACs

A second-place finish by Andreen Reid in the long jump provided the highlight for the Wilton High girls track and field team at Wednesday’s FCIAC championship meet in Danbury.

The Warriors finished eighth overall with 24 points. Danbury won the title with 160 points.

Reid accounted for eight of Wilton’s points with her second place in the long jump, with a leap of 16’ 6.25”.

Also placing with top-six finishes were Brady Faria, who was fourth in the shot put (31’ 8”), and Covadonga Perez Pelaez, who was sixth in the shot put (31’ 2.5”).

The Warriors also finished sixth in both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays, and took seventh in the 4×800.

Wilton was without its top distance runner, junior Morgan McCormick, who is out for the season with an injury. McCormick was the State Open cross country champ last the fall and the State Open 3200 champ in the winter track season.

Wilton results for the FCIAC championship meet were:

100 — 24. Tatum Kelly (13.782);

200 — 26. Tatum Kelly (27.996); 35. Julia Vitarelli (28.63); 39. Claudia Nanez (29.15);

400 — 14. Bianca Reuter (1:03.75); 19. Elizabeth Healy (1:04.75);

1600 — 13. Meaghan Downey (5:36.0);

3200 — 16. Adriana Curtis (12:34.54); 20. Elizabeth Lynch (13:01.1);

4×100 — 6. Wilton (Andreen Reid, Claudia Nanez, Tatum Kelly, Alex Uriarte), 51.64;

4×400 — 6. Wilton (Elizabeth Healy, Bianca Reuter, Lily Kealy, Julia Vitarelli), 4:17.07;

4×800 — 7. Wilton (Elizabeth Healy, Lily Kealy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin), 9:53.15;

Pole vault —10. Anna Rava (7’ 0”);

Long jump — 2. Andreen Reid (16’ 6.25”);

Triple jump —10. Lacey Eller (31’ 8.25”); 26. Alex Uriarte (29’ 7.5”);

Shot put — 4. Brady Faria (31’ 8”); 6. Covadonga Perez Pelaez (31’ 2.5”);

Discus — 12. Covadonga Perez Pelaez (76’ 4”); 22. Hope Ullman (60’ 7”);

Javelin — 18. Brady Faria (78’ 0”).