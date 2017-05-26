Baseball: HAN to broadcast tonight’s FCIAC title game

The Wilton High baseball team will try to win its second FCIAC title in three years tonight when the Warriors take on Ridgefield at 7 at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

The FCIAC championship game will be carried live on the HAN Network.

Second-seeded Wilton (17-4) advanced to the finals with a 12-3 win over sixth-seeded Darien in Wednesday’s semifinal game, also at Harbor Yard.

The fourth-seeded Tigers (17-5) edged Trumbull 3-2 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

In their only meeting this season, the Tigers eked out a 2-1 win over the Warriors in Ridgefield on May 1.