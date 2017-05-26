Wilton Bulletin

Baseball: HAN to broadcast tonight’s FCIAC title game

By Wilton Bulletin on May 26, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Wilton High baseball team will try to win its second FCIAC title in three years tonight when the Warriors take on Ridgefield at 7 at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

The FCIAC championship game will be carried live on the HAN Network.

Second-seeded Wilton (17-4) advanced to the finals with a 12-3 win over sixth-seeded Darien in Wednesday’s semifinal game, also at Harbor Yard.

The fourth-seeded Tigers (17-5) edged Trumbull 3-2 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

In their only meeting this season, the Tigers eked out a 2-1 win over the Warriors in Ridgefield on May 1.

