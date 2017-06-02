Wilton teens create gaming-inspired bedroom for cancer patient

Eleven-year-old Bernardo Bizinoto, of Trumbull, has been undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which has him hospitalized for weeks at a time.

The Circle of Care organization, which supports children with cancer and their families, had its Art from the Heart team work with Bernardo’s family and Wilton High School students to organize a room makeover for him and his younger brother, Sebastian.

Art from the Heart is a specialized program that redesigns rooms of pediatric cancer patients to give them something to look forward to during treatment.

Wilton seniors Erynn Fray and Allison Courtney spent several weeks leading a crew of Circle of Care volunteers to transform Bernardo and Sebastian’s room into a bright, happy and fun space.

The brothers, who both love all things gaming-related, came home May 6 to a made-over bedroom complete with a console-festooned wall mural, a cabinet of their favorite game characters, and bunk beds.

Bernardo and Sebastian’s mother Lorene said the makeover has been a “wonderful experience.”

“The boys love their new room and it’s now their favorite space in our home,” she said. “It made them feel very special, and we can’t thank the team at Circle of Care enough for this opportunity and for supporting our family.”

To date, more than 100 bedrooms and play areas have been transformed in the homes of young patients through Circle of Care’s Art from the Heart program.

Information: thecircleofcare.org.