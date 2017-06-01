WEA awards four scholarships

Four high school seniors whose parents work for Wilton Public Schools recently received scholarships from the Wilton Education Association (WEA).

The WEA awards scholarships each year to children of WEA members who are pursuing undergraduate degrees.

On Thursday, May 25, WEA President Andrew Nicsaji presented the scholarship checks at Middlebrook School to three of this year’s four recipients.

Isaac Reeves, son of Miller-Driscoll classroom teacher Robyn Reeves, received this year’s Robert E. Gallagher Memorial Scholarship. He will be graduating from Wilton High School and attending Champlain College in the fall.

The three other students to receive WEA scholarships were Ashley Constantino, Liam Sheahan, and Emma Sheridan.

Ashley, daughter of Miller-Driscoll classroom teacher Kim Constantino, will be graduating from Staples High School in June. She will be attending Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.

Liam, son of Cider Mill music teacher Kate Sheahan, will be graduating from Joel Barlow High School. He will be attending Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa., in the fall.

Emma, who was unable to attend the check presentation, is the daughter of Wilton High School language arts teacher Jim Sheridan. She will be graduating from Newtown High School this June and attending Pace University in New York City in the fall.

Wilton Education Association, Inc. is a corporation that represents Wilton Public School District employees.