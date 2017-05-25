No opposition at public hearing for assisted living

Six months after the Planning and Zoning Commission approved modifying regulations that would allow greater density for assisted-living developments, a developer’s public hearing to build a 90-unit facility on the property that was formerly Young’s Nurseries on Route 7 drew no opposition on May 22.

The hearing was held just before 11 p.m. at the Clune Center at Wilton High School, following a long continued public hearing on the controversial Ridgefield Road age-restricted housing overlay, which drew about 150 people. The commission heard details about the site plan, including the plantings on the property. The hearing was continued to June 12.

Only one person spoke at the hearing regarding the former nursery becoming an assisted-living development. The resident asked whether vehicles would be able to use the rear entrance, and he was told it would be used only for