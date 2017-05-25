No opposition at public hearing for assisted living

Six months after the Planning and Zoning Commission approved modifying regulations that would allow greater density for assisted-living developments, a developer’s public hearing to build a 90-unit facility on the property that was formerly Young’s Nurseries on Route 7 drew no opposition on May 22.
The hearing was held just before 11 p.m. at the Clune Center at Wilton High School, following a long continued public hearing on the controversial Ridgefield Road age-restricted housing overlay, which drew about 150 people. The commission heard details about the site plan, including the plantings on the property. The hearing was continued to June 12.
Only one person spoke at the hearing regarding the former nursery becoming an assisted-living development. The resident asked whether vehicles would be able to use the rear entrance, and he was told it would be used only for
emergency vehicles like fire engines and would usually be gated.
Assisted-living developments on Danbury Road may not exceed 24 units per acre, and each unit may not be less than 300 square feet and not more than 600 square feet. The maximum building height is 39 feet, and the minimum number of affordable units is 10%.
Senior Living Development Co. wants to convert the property into what would be Wilton’s third for-profit assisted-living center. The other two are The Greens at Cannondale and Brookdale Wilton. The developer would ultimately sell it to the operator, Sunrise Senior Living, which is listed on the application and made the presentation.
This facility is intended for older seniors who need assistance daily. The plan is for 90 housing units in a 75,972-square-foot building on a 3.8-acre site.
The hearing is continued to June 12 at the Wilton Library Brubeck Room.