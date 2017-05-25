Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Exploring Virtual Reality with Google Cardboard, Thursday, May 25, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. Explore virtual reality apps with a cardboard headset and smartphone. For adults and teens in eighth grade and up. Cost: $15. Registration required: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Fishing Tournament, Saturday, May 27, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., along the Norwalk River. The Norwalk River “One Fly” & Kids Fishing Tournament is open to all ages. Participating anglers do not need to arrive at 6 a.m., but must stop by the Riverbrook Regional YMCA on Danbury Road before they start fishing in order to pick up their official tournament tape measure and event T-shirt. Barbecue celebration follows. Cost: $25 per angler, $50 per family. Prizes. Sponsored by Mianus chapter of Trout Unlimited. Details and registration: mianustu.org.

Arts and Crafts Show, Saturday, May 27, 10-4, Town Green, Wilton Center. Presented by the Wilton Rotary Club, the show will offer fine artwork, photography, sculpture, woodworking, jewelry, ceramics, furniture, needlework, gifts and other handcrafted items. Information: wiltonrotaryclub.org/CraftsShow.

Get Smart for Wilton 5K, Sunday, May 28, 9 a.m., Wilton High School track, 395 Danbury Road. Fund-raiser for the Wilton Education Foundation. Chip-timed race on a USATF certified course; cash prizes. All levels welcome. Race-day registration begins at 8. Pre-register: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/28708.

Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast, Monday, May 29, 8-10:30, Wilton Congregational Church, Ridgefield Road. Pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, and juice. $10/over 13, $5/children, 5 and under are free.

Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. Wilton Center. The parade steps off from the Stop & Shop plaza on River Road and proceeds along Old Ridgefield Road and up Ridgefield Road to Hillside Cemetery for a memorial ceremony. All are welcome.

Business Law 101, Wednesday, May 31, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Wilton Chamber of Commerce and SCORE of Fairfield County present a three-part business law series. This second installment is Managing Business Relationships with business lawyer Gary Hirsch. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Probate Litigation in Connecticut, Thursday, June 1, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Michael Kaelin will explain how probate courts resolve disputes concerning one’s personal care and finances as well as the personal care and finances of loved ones when they are unable to make these decisions for themselves. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Fun with Lynn Lewis, Friday, June 2, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Songs and dancing for children 2 to 6 years old. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Victory Garden Workshop, Saturday, June 3, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children will learn the role of victory gardens during World War II while they help make pavers for the society’s garden. Snack is zucchini bread. Members: $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; $15 per child for non-members, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Tax-Free Retirement Strategies, Monday, June 5, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Speaker Michael Alimo will discuss taxable IRAs, the “tax bridge,” and other tax issues facing retirees. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Create Book Birdhouses, Tuesday, June 6, 11-1, Wilton Library. Paint, decoupage and produce a one-of-a-kind book birdhouse using classic children’s books. A two-part program continuing on June 13. $10 fee, payable the first evening. For adults and students in seventh grade and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, Tuesday, June 6, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Kevin R.C. Gutzman discusses his book, Thomas Jefferson, Revolutionary: A Radical’s Struggle to Remake America. Q&A. Books available for purchase and signing. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Make Big, Beautiful Flowers, Wednesday, June 7, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Work with artist Betsy Huffman to learn how to create paper flowers. Ages 18 and up. Registration required: 203-762-3342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

World War I Talk, Thursday, June 8, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jean-Pierre Lavielle will discuss September 1917-November 1918: From Chaos to Victory — how America’s entry into WWI changed the course of the war. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition Reception, Friday, June 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Fifty works of contemporary artists from the Branchville SoHo Gallery will be for sale to benefit the library. 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, June 10, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Registration required: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, June 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Film to be announced, $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friends of the Library Meeting, Sunday, June 11, 4:30-6:30, Wilton Library. The Wilton Library Association’s 122nd Annual Friends of the Library Meeting will welcome new trustees and officers, honor retirees, and present outstanding volunteer and staff person of the year awards. Guest speaker is Carlos Eire of Yale University, author of Reformations: The Early Modern World 1450-1650. Open to the public. Registration encouraged: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.