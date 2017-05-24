Leonardi named new assistant superintendent of special services

After an in-depth search and interview process, Andrea Leonardi has been selected to succeed Ann Paul as the Wilton Public School District’s new assistant superintendent of special services.

Leonardi, who will begin her new position on July 1, served as the director of special education and pupil services for Fairfield Public Schools for the past 20 years.

Prior to that, she was the preschool and elementary special education coordinator in the district and also held special education teacher positions at preschool, elementary, and middle school levels.

Leonardi has a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College and a master’s degree and sixth year certificate from Southern Connecticut State University.

According to a press release from Wilton Public Schools, Leonardi’s “background, experience, and unwavering commitment to serving students with special needs” are what make her “uniquely qualified” for the position.