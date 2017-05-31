Millions of Americans grew victory gardens in their backyards — and on rooftops and in windowboxes — during World War II to supplement their wartime rations and help spur victory. Planting victory gardens helped make sure that there was enough food for our soldiers fighting around the world.

Wilton Historical Society will offer a victory garden workshop for children 6 to 12 years old on Saturday, June 3, from 11 to 12:30. Museum educator Lola Chen will show the children the society’s own victory garden, and talk about how everyone helped the war effort with vegetable gardens. Victory gardens were responsible for bringing Swiss chard and kohlrabi onto the American dinner table because they were easy to grow.

The workshop project is making pathway pavers for the garden. The children will help prepare their own snack, zucchini bread.

The cost is $10 per child for members, maximum $25 per family; $15 per child for non-members, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257. Wilton Historical Society is at 224 Danbury Road.