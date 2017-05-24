Girls golf: Despite season-best scores, Warriors come up short

Despite turning in its two best scores of the season, the Wilton High girls golf team suffered a pair of painfully close losses this week, falling to Darien by two strokes on Monday and to Trumbull by three strokes on Tuesday.

The Warriors, who also lost to New Canaan last week, finished the regular season at 3-11.

Next up for Wilton is the state championship on June 6 at Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull. The top 20 teams by average qualify. Wilton currently is ranked 13th.

On Monday at Silvermine Golf Club, the Warriors had their best score of the season up to that point, shooting a 176. But visiting Darien eked out the win with a 174.

NoraNoël Nolan led Wilton with a 38, while Morgan Hickey shot a 42. They were followed by Sophia Kammerman (47) and Maya Fazio (49).

Darien was led by Emily Cohen, who was the medalist with a 36.

On Tuesday at Silvermine, the Warriors came back and again produced a season-best score, this time a 174, but lost to Trumbull, which shot a 171.

Nolan earned medalist honors with a round of 34, followed by Hickey with a 40, Kammerman with a 48, and Fazio with a 50.

Alexa Brown led Trumbull with a 36, followed by Taylor Brown (40), Carly Netting (47) and Meghan Lesko (48).

Last Tuesday (May 16) Wilton lost to New Canaan, 169 to 210, at the Country Club of New Canaan.

Nolan led the Warriors with a 46 and Hickey shot a 48.

Notes: The Warriors honored its two senior captains, Hickey and Nolan, before the start of Tuesday’s final match. The two have played in every match for Wilton over the last four seasons.