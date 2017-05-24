Wilton Bulletin

Boys track: Colbert is FCIAC champ at 200 meters

By Wilton Bulletin on May 24, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Chris Colbert had a big day for the Wilton High boys track and field team at Tuesday’s FCIAC championships in Ridgefield.

The junior was the FCIAC champ at 200 meters, in a time of 22.45, and placed second in the 400 meters in a time of 49.35.

He accounted for 18 of Wilton’s 26 points, as the Warriors finished 13th overall.

The team’s other eight points were the result of a second-place finish by Aaron Breene in the 3200 meters, in a time of 9:23.51 that set a new school record.

FCIAC results

Results for Wilton at the FCIAC championships were:

200 — 1. Chris Colbert (22.45), 32. Samuel Wright (24.59);

400 —  2. Chris  Colbert (49.35);

3200 — 2. Aaron Breene (9:23.51);

110m hurdles — 20. Richard Dineen (18.2);

4×100 — 11. Wilton (Tyler Daher, Charlie Golbourn, Grant Jones, Reed O’Brien), 47.56;

4×400 — 13. Wilton (James Sweeney, Charlie Golbourn, Grant Jones, Chris Colbert), 3:45.25;

4×800 — 10. Wilton (Flynn Crowther, Tyler Zengo, Carsten Langholm, James Sweeney), 8:58.97;

Shot put — 15. Joey McFadden (38’ 5.5”), 16. Brendan Quinlan (37’ 11.5”);
Javelin — 10. Brendan Quinlan (129’ 6”).

