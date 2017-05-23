Boys lacrosse: Warriors fall short in FCIAC semifinals

Darien closed out the first half with a 5-0 run and then kept right on going after halftime to rout the Wilton High boys lacrosse team 17-3 in Tuesday night’s FCIAC semifinal game at Brien McMahon High School.

Brian Calabrese’s goal with 8:02 left in the first half had the Warriors within a goal at 3-2, but the undefeated Blue Wave answered with five goals to lead 8-2 at the half.

Darien then scored five goals in the first 3:14 of the third quarter to blow the game wide open, 13-2.

The Darien run reached 13 goals in a row in the fourth quarter, before Connor Drake scored with 2:44 left to play — ending a scoring drought of 29 minutes for Wilton.

Drake finished with two goals to lead the Warriors, who fell to 13-5.

Andrew Calabrese finished with 15 saves for Wilton.

Logan McGovern led Darien with five goals, while Peter Lindley had four goals and Brian Minicus and Matt Meyyes each had three goals. Also scoring were Finley Collins and Henri Pfeiffe.