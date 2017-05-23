AROD hearing met requirements for public notice

Town Attorney Ira Bloom told the Planning and Zoning Commission May 22 that its public notices for the public hearings that led last fall to historic Ridgefield Road being included as one of three major roads in town where age-restricted housing developments could be considered met the minimum requirements of the law.

That means there was nothing illegal about the public notices, which residents of Ridgefield Road have claimed did not keep them in the loop that their road was being considered, and lacked transparency.

Bloom’s response to the question did not satisfy the residents. Several said at the continued public hearing on an application to modify the decision of last fall that the notices may have met the letter of the law, but not the spirit of the law.

Minimum standards would be unacceptable anywhere else in town, residents said. Nobody would tolerate minimum standards in the schools, for example.

“Meeting the minimum standards has never been part of the goals and objectives of this town. What has been done is very short-sighted,” said resident Sarah Curtis at the hearing in the Clune Center of Wilton High School.

The question probably means the heated controversy over the Ridgefield Road overlay zone will continue at the next meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission on June 12. At that time, the opposing residents’ hearing will continue, and the developer who is asking for the zone change will also have a hearing.

That meeting will be held in the Wilton Library Brubeck Room.