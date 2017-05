Coming off an impressive 9-7 victory over the New Canaan Rams, the Wilton Warriors take on the unbeaten Darien Blue Wave tonight in the FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Semifinals.

You can watch the action live here on the HAN Network.

Wilton, seeded fifth, takes on number one seed Darien at 7:30 p.m. at Brien McMahon High School.

Wilton’s record is 9-2 FCIAC, 12-4 Overall, while Darien has a 11-0 FCIAC, 16-0 Overall record.