‘Glitter Fairy’ teaches origami

By Wilton Bulletin on May 30, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Laurie Davis, known as Wilton’s Glitter Fairy, will teach origami and other paper art forms Thursday, June 1, 6:45 p.m., at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. Participants will learn how to create a floral-themed stationery set including a 3-D flower greeting card, monogrammed notes, lined envelopes and an origami folder in which to hold everything.

The workshop is $40 and includes all materials. Registration and prepayment are required by May 30 at norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. The Norwalk Historical Society Museum’s front entrance and parking lot are accessible from the Norwalk City Hall parking area at 125 East Avenue. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department.

Davis is a former art teacher known for her embellished faux fruit and other shapes dusted with glitter.

Information: info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

