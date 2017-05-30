Town hires summer workers

Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to work they go — at least for the summer.

Town officials said May 18 they have hired their normal contingent of 58 seasonal workers for summer, neither more nor less than last year. The workers generally begin their duties on Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer.

“It’s status quo,” said Steve Pierce, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, which hires the most seasonal workers.

There, the department has hired six parks groundskeepers, 13 certified lifeguards who will work at the Merwin Meadows freshwater public beach, and 35 day camp workers to serve the town’s children.

The Department of Public Works has hired four seasonal workers, according to DPW Director Thomas Thurkettle. They will paint bridges, cut high grass at intersections and perform general maintenance duties, including spreading topsoil and seed, he said.

Most of the summer hires are local young adults, typically college students. Requirements for the jobs are that the person must be at least 18 years old and have a driver’s license, according to Thurkettle.

They will work eight weeks.

“Some are rehires from the previous year,” Pierce said. “We have people who have been here several years and then the kids go to get real jobs and internships through college.”

The amount of pay depends on the job.

But nobody is cashing in on Wall Street with these jobs.

“Nobody is going to early retire,” Pierce said jokingly.