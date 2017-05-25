Wilton Rotary annual crafts show

The Wilton Rotary Club presents its 27th annual Open Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, May 27, from 10 to 4, on the town green in Wilton Center.

Crafters will offer an outdoor display of fine artwork, photography, sculpture, woodworking, jewelry, ceramics, furniture, needlework, gifts, and other hand-crafted items.

Spaces are still available for vendors, and applications and additional information may be downloaded from wiltonrotaryclub.org/CraftsShow.

The club raises funds each year through the craft fair as well as a rose sale in June and a carnival in September. Proceeds benefit a wide range of local and international causes, including Wilton Commons, Wilton Library, Trackside Teen Center, and Polio Plus, which is a global effort by Rotary clubs to eradicate polio.