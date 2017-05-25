Runners and walkers invited to 5K

The Get Smart for Wilton 5K is set for Sunday, May 28 at 9 a.m., at the Wilton High School track. The fund-raiser for the Wilton Education Foundation is a chip-timed race on a USATF certified course.

More than 300 runners participate each year including high school athletes, elite local runners, teachers, seniors, and moms and dads running with their kids and sometimes pushing jogging strollers. Cash prizes are given to the top three male and female runners, and awards go to the top three boys and girls under 13. All finishers under the age of 13 receive a medal. Pre-registered participants receive a T-shirt.

Runners of all ability levels are welcome and proceeds from the race will support enrichment opportunities for Wilton public school students.

Race-day registration begins at 8. Runners and walkers are encouraged to pre-register at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/28708.