Boys golf: Wilton peaking at right time

Under constant light rain, the Wilton High boys varsity golf team prevailed over the Mustangs of Fairfield Warde in a match decided by just six strokes, 178 to 184, on Monday.

Contested at Smith Richardson Golf Course in Fairfield, the 3,154-yard front nine yielded an effective and balanced scoring effort by the Warriors.

Freshman Robert Hickey medaled for a third time in his team’s FCIAC play, returning a card of 43. The required support was provided by senior co-captain Matt Greeff and sophomores Jack Cromwell and Devin Filaski, all penciling in a 45 swing total.

The win, third in their last four matches for the Warriors (5-9), demonstrated a clear and continuing improvement in the young team’s competitive performance.

The 184 total produced was 11 strokes lower than an earlier season encounter at Smith-Richardson versus Fairfield Ludlowe’s five.

McMahon

Wilton was coming off a win over Brien McMahon last Thursday at Oak Hills Golf Course in Norwalk.

The Warriors responded to the previous day’s loss to Ridgefield with a season-low team total of 166 strokes to effectively dispatch McMahon’s 210 score.

Wilton’s 2017 best was led by Filaski’s solid 38 card, but the team total enjoyed strong, well-balanced support form Hickey and and fellow freshman Drew Saumier with 42s and senior co-captain Matt Greeff’s return of 44. Jack Cromwell’s effort of 45 was not required in the four low scores match format.

Birdie? Supplied by Filaski on Oak Hills’ 307-yard elevated tee, elevated green, par 4 fourth. His tee shot left 108 yards in to a hidden flagstick. The second swing with a 56-degree wedge left an 18-foot putt downhill and wide right to left. Filaski met that challenge.

Coach Jack Majesky said the 166 effort was simply the team playing to its clear potential — and a harbinger of good things to come from their final two FCIAC encounters next week.