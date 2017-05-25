Senior Center News: May 25

Play reading

Monday, June 5, 12:30 p.m.

The Flattering Word by George Kelly features a charming array of comedic characters. Mary, a vicar’s wife, is visited by an old school friend who is now a well-known actor. Mary’s husband is opposed to the world of theater and wants nothing to do with “stage folks.” The theme of the play focuses on the intriguing idea that you can cure a person of prejudice by flattery and comparing him to an actor.

Andrea Ragusa will lead a reading of the play Monday, June 5, at 12:30. Copies of the plays are available in the Senior Center cafe. Call the senior center 203-834-6240 to reserve a place.

Chair yoga

Ever wanted to try chair yoga? Now’s your chance to take advantage of this free session compliments of Visiting Angels Senior Homecare. Join Adriana Caravakis from Visiting Angels on the second Friday of the month beginning June 9 at 11:15 for a mindful session of chair yoga. The class will focus on proper breathing and muscle stretching. The session takes place at the senior center. Call 203-834-6240 to reserve a place.

Weekly activities

Line Dance Fusion, Mondays, 10:30 to 11:30, $3 drop-in fee.

This program blends traditional dance steps with elements of modern line dancing. This is a great form of exercise, social interaction, and just plain fun!

BeMoved!, Tuesdays, 9:45 to 10:45, $5 drop-in fee.

BeMoved® is a dance fitness experience for adults of all movement abilities. It is designed to deliver a safe, body-friendly movement experience that improves the quality of a person’s movement. The class starts with a warm-up and easy-to-follow therapeutic movements and concludes with a cool down that brings the workout full circle, leaving participants feeling rejuvenated. Phyllis Hirschfield, instructor.

Yoga, Tuesdays, 11 to noon; Thursdays, 10 to 11, $3 drop-in fee.

Denise O’Hearn conducts this gentle yoga class that warms up your joints, stretches and strengthens your muscles and helps your balance and focus.

Thursday Lunch, noon, $3.

Join other seniors for lunch in the café on Thursdays. Seating is limited. Reservations required. Karen White, chef.

Bingo, Thursdays, 12:45, 25 cents per card.

Don’t miss Bingo at the Comstock Community Center on Thursdays. Winners get “the pot” each game.

Feldenkrais, Fridays, 10 to 11, $5 drop-in fee.

Explore this exciting and innovative movement method designed to relieve pain, exercise your brain and teach you to move with greater comfort, ease, and fluidity. Cathy Paine, instructor.

Bridge — If you like to join other seniors in an afternoon of bridge, call the organizers listed below:

Duplicate Bridge: First Wednesday of the month, Lois Bruce, 203-762-5818.

Duplicate Bridge: Third Tuesday of the month, Maureen Turnier, 203-762-9386.

Contract Bridge: Fridays, Eleanor Mihailidis, 203-762-8720.

If you prefer a morning game, come to Open Bridge with Mike, Wednesdays, 10 to noon, $5 drop-in fee. Michael Hess supervises. This is not a sanctioned game.

Coming events

Friday, May 26, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess; 1:30, Free swim at the Wilton Y.

Monday, May 29, Memorial Day, Senior Center Closed.

Tuesday, May 30, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, May 31, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, May 25, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11 to 12, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.