Exhibition will feature Wilton artist

May 31, 2017

The Rockwell Art Gallery in Wilton Center, at 151 Old Ridgefield Road, will run  a gallery show featuring Wilton artist Dorothy Hyde. The title of the show is Light and Atmosphere,  through July 31.

Hyde’s oils are traditional landscape and seaside paintings that depict native New England scenes. The paintings are done en plein aire in order to capture the spirit of the view. Painting on location gives inspiration to the exploration of light, form, space and color. Finishing touches are completed in her studio, where she also teaches art privately.

Her paintings are in numerous private and corporate collections.

For information on the show, call 203-762-8311.

