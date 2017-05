This year’s annual Wilton High School Alumni Annual Reunion Brunch will take place Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Redding Roadhouse in Redding, from 10 to 2.

The brunch is open to alumni, teachers, administrators, coaches, family and friends of Wilton High School. There is a $35 per-person fee, which includes a first drink, full buffet with a carving station and seafood raw bar, as well as tax and tip.

Information: facebook.com/groups/whsalumniannualbrunch.