New social services director brings experience, expertise to Wilton

Following the retirement of Cathy Pierce last year, Wilton Social Services welcomed Fairfield resident Sarah Heath as its new director on April 17.

After learning of Pierce’s plans to retire, Heath said, she looked into the position and decided it would be a good fit for her.

Before Wilton, Heath was the human services director for the town of Westport, where she had also served as assistant human services director for three years and as a social worker for six. Before that, Heath was the youth services director for the town of Weston from 1999 to 2005.

As Wilton’s new social services director, Heath said, she is responsible for overseeing the Social Services Department, which “encompases the senior center at Comstock Community Center and all of the special services provided to Wilton residents of all ages” — including the “amazing food pantry in Comstock.”

“Anybody with some sort of need or anyone who needs some sort of resources can come to the office and meet with social workers or myself who can help them,” she said.

Heath has an undergraduate degree in English with a minor in Spanish from New York University, as well a master’s degree in recreation, administration and supervision from Southern Connecticut State University and another master’s degree in community counseling from Fairfield University.

As a counselor she is licensed by the state of Connecticut.

Heath said she hasn’t faced any major challenges in her new role as social services director and has enjoyed meeting “so many people who live in Wilton and care so much about the town” and who are eager to work with her to help residents in need.

In her position, Heath said, she hopes to “continue to understand the needs of the residents” in town and “provide as much as [she and the department] can in terms of resources, financial assistance, and counseling.”

“I really want to make sure that we’re helping everybody who needs help as much as we can,” she said.

Heath, whose office is in the Comstock Community Center at 180 School Road, may be reached at 203-834-6238 or sarah.heath@wiltonct.org.

Click here to learn more about Wilton Social Services.