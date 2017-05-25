Library Lines: May 25

Avoiding costly business mistakes

The second of a three-part offering on Business Law 101 takes place at the library on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a discussion of Managing Business Relationships. The series is sponsored by SCORE of Fairfield County, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the library. Business is all about relationships — with customers, employees, suppliers, partners and investors. This workshop offers practical guidelines for managing business relationships to avoid common costly legal mistakes. Topics covered will include: Identifying the Risks in Business Relationships; Practical Legal Rules to Control Liabilities; and Using Contracts, Insurance and Advisors effectively. The speaker for this session is Gary Hirsch, a business lawyer who advises private companies on issues from contracts, partnerships and IP, to venture funding, corporate governance and acquisitions. Visit scorefairfieldcounty.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 with any questions and to register. Check-in begins at 5:30. Registration is required. There is no charge. The final session is June 21: Intellectual Property.

Understanding family law

As the population ages, and the sandwich generation finds themselves dealing with their parents finances, their own and planning for their futures, it becomes more important for people to understand how probate courts work. Probate Litigation in Connecticut will take people through some of the basics on Thursday, June 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wilton resident Michael Kaelin will explain how probate courts in Connecticut resolve disputes concerning personal care and finances as well as the personal care and finances of loved ones when decisions are beyond some people’s capabilities. Matters such as money to minor children, compelled medical treatments, conservatorship proceedings for incapable adults, discontinuing end-of-life care, inherited wealth are just some of the topics litigated in probate courts. Michael Kaelin is a principal in Cummings & Lockwood’s Litigation Group and is based in the Stamford office. Kaelin represents individuals, fiduciaries and businesses in commercial, employment, employee benefits, probate, trusts and estates and more. He is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association, Fairfield County Bar Association and New York City Bar Association. He also is second selectman on the Wilton Board of Selectmen and was formerly president of the Wilton Library Board of Trustees. There are more details on the library’s registration link. There is no charge. Registration is recommended.

A revolutionary look at a revolutionary

Author Kevin R. C. Gutzman sheds a different light on Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday, June 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with a discussion of his book, Thomas Jefferson, Revolutionary: A Radical’s Struggle to Remake America. Though remembered chiefly as author of the Declaration of Independence and the president under whom the Louisiana Purchase was effected, Thomas Jefferson was a true revolutionary in the way he thought about the size and reach of government, which Americans were full citizens, and the role of education in the new country. Gutzman is professor and chairman in the Department of History at Western Connecticut State University. He is author of James Madison and the Making of America, and several other books. A Q&A will follow the talk. Books will be available for purchase and signing. There is no charge for the program and registration is highly recommended.

A special art exhibition

Art patrons, interior designers, architects are all urged to save the date for an upcoming art exhibition on Friday, June 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition is the Branchville SoHo Gallery Estate Art Exhibition reception which will be open to the public. Paula Reens, former director of the gallery who died recently, and her husband, Lou Reens, have generously provided paintings from the former gallery with all proceeds benefiting the library. The paintings will be priced to sell so they may be enjoyed in people’s homes and in their offices. Ben Benn, Jack Youngerman, Marvin Hayes, and Robert Heindel are just some artists represented with the 50 paintings. The exhibition runs through Thursday, June 29.

The library will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.