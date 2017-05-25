Color Run raises more than $7K

Claire Thomas photos

Approximately 130 students and community members participated in the second annual Color for the Council Color Run at Middlebrook School on May 4, and helped raise more than $7,000 for Wilton Youth Council programs.

The event — also known as a My School Color Run — is an untimed fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through vibrant color zones, making it a colorful experience.

Each pre-registered participant was provided with a single powder color packet to throw in the air at the finish line.

The run not only helps raise money for the Wilton Youth Council, but also engages community members in a fitness initiative aimed at encouraging a lifelong healthy way of living.

Money raised through the Color Run will be used for Wilton Youth Council programs like the community-based drug prevention and youth leadership program Youth to Youth at Middlebrook.

To learn more about Wilton Youth Council, visit wiltonyouth.org.