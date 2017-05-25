Wilton Bulletin

Color Run raises more than $7K

By Wilton Bulletin on May 25, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Middlebrook students Kira Howard, Emmie Castano and Libby Connoll at the Color for the Council Color Run.

Middlebrook students Kira Howard, Emmie Castano, Libby Connolly, Eli Grass, and Alex Klanco show off their powder-covered clothes at the end of the Color Run.

Participants throw colored powder at the finish of the Color Run.

Claire Thomas photos

Approximately 130 students and community members participated in the second annual Color for the Council Color Run at Middlebrook School on May 4, and helped raise more than $7,000 for Wilton Youth Council programs.

The event — also known as a My School Color Run — is an untimed fun run for all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through vibrant color zones, making it a colorful experience.

Each pre-registered participant was provided with a single powder color packet to throw in the air at the finish line.

The run not only helps raise money for the Wilton Youth Council, but also engages community members in a fitness initiative aimed at encouraging a lifelong healthy way of living.

Money raised through the Color Run will be used for Wilton Youth Council programs like the community-based drug prevention and youth leadership program Youth to Youth at Middlebrook.

To learn more about Wilton Youth Council, visit wiltonyouth.org.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post High school event will raise money, awareness of Amnesty International Next Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Thursday, May 25
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress