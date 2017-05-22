Wilton real estate sales: May 12-18, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 12 through May 18, 2017.

72 Sugar Loaf Drive: lot 28, Peter Everson and Peter A. Everson, to Michael Siladi, $354,000.

40 Granite Drive: lot 3, Sankaran Gowrinathan, to Caroline Hanauer and Michael Hanauer, $650,000.

26 Old Farm Road: plot A, Helen Burt Estate and Helen Isobel Burt Estate, to Richard M. Santosky and Kimberly M. Santosky, $420,000.

15 Crowne Pond Lane: unit 15, Margaret K. Feltz, to Linda J. Arden Trust and Linda J. Arden Living Trust, $660,000.

66 Chicken Street: parcel 1, Paula Meyer, to Robert B. Lerch and Elizabeth L. Lerch, $915,000.

14 Pin Oak Lane: Parcel B, Sha Z. Wallon and Elizabeth M. Wallon, to Adam M. Haims and Sara Haims, $789,000.

24 Cedar Road: Parcel A, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., to Jody Tracey, Alan Niebuhr, Paul Niebuhr and Kathy Niebuhr, $507,799.

163 Linden Tree Road: Lot 82, Anthony F. Fiore Trust and Anthony F. Fiore Retirement Plan Trust, to Nitin Sain and Jessica L. Sain, $795,000.

118 Silver Spring Road: Debra L. LaFond, to Rachael M. Sherman and Matthew C. Sherman, $940,000.

155 Portland Avenue: Lot 3, William W. French, to 155 Portland Avenue LLC, $334,000.