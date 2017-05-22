Wilton Bulletin

Wilton real estate sales: May 12-18, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on May 22, 2017

66 Chicken Street

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 12  through May 18, 2017.

72 Sugar Loaf Drive: lot 28, Peter Everson and Peter A. Everson, to Michael Siladi, $354,000.

40 Granite Drive: lot 3, Sankaran Gowrinathan, to Caroline Hanauer and Michael Hanauer, $650,000.

26 Old Farm Road: plot A, Helen Burt Estate and Helen Isobel Burt Estate, to Richard M. Santosky and Kimberly M. Santosky, $420,000.

15 Crowne Pond Lane: unit 15, Margaret K. Feltz, to Linda J. Arden Trust and Linda J. Arden Living Trust, $660,000.

66 Chicken Street: parcel 1, Paula Meyer, to Robert B. Lerch and Elizabeth L. Lerch, $915,000.

14 Pin Oak Lane: Parcel B, Sha Z. Wallon and Elizabeth M. Wallon, to Adam M. Haims and Sara Haims, $789,000.

24 Cedar Road: Parcel A, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., to Jody Tracey, Alan Niebuhr, Paul Niebuhr and Kathy Niebuhr, $507,799.

163 Linden Tree Road: Lot 82, Anthony F. Fiore Trust and Anthony F. Fiore Retirement Plan Trust, to Nitin Sain and Jessica L. Sain,  $795,000.

118 Silver Spring Road: Debra L. LaFond, to Rachael M. Sherman and Matthew C. Sherman, $940,000.

155 Portland Avenue: Lot 3, William W. French, to 155 Portland Avenue LLC, $334,000.

