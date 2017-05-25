High school event will raise money, awareness of Amnesty International

Wilton High School’s Amnesty International Club will host this year’s JAMnesty fund-raiser for high school students at Merwin Meadows Park, 52 Lovers Lane, on Friday, May 26, to raise awareness of the club and Amnesty International.

The three-hour event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will feature lawn games, raffles, food, and performances by Wilton High School students, including senior Ryan Farinas and juniors Ella Kinnersly and Rachel Strazza.

Sophomore Ava Kaplan, secretary of the Amnesty International Club and next year’s co-president, said the event is “a great way for high school students to not only support some talented musicians in our school, but also support an organization that works to abolish human rights violations.”

“As a club, we discuss human rights issues and violations around the world,” said Ava, who has been a club member since her freshman year.

“During meetings, we hold discussions on current events and share opinions as well as brainstorm how we can get involved. Yearly, we hold a Write for Rights event in the school cafeteria [as part of] an international letter-writing campaign that works to fight some of the most pressing human rights issues of the year.”

Ava said the club — which has about 20 active members this year — goes to the Amnesty International Northeast Regional Conference in Boston, as well as the Get on the Bus for Human Rights protest every year “in order to further learn about Amnesty’s work and impact.”

For the past few weeks, she said, the club has been “working to coordinate all the acts, food, raffle, and supplies” for this year’s JAMnesty event, and has created a Facebook page and made posters to hang around the school.

Funds raised through the event will be donated to Amnesty International, “where they will use the money to protect people globally from human rights violations,” said Ava.