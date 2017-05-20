Girls lacrosse: Warriors fall in FCIAC quarterfinals

Staples used a 6-0 run over a span of 15 minutes in the first half to build a five-goal lead, and Wilton could never get closer than three goals after that in Friday’s FCIAC girls lacrosse quarterfinal game at Wilton’s Kristine Lilly Field.

The fifth-seeded Wreckers, who won the game 13-9, advanced to Monday’s semifinals at Norwalk High School, where they will play top-seeded Darien.

Next up for the Warriors (10-6) is the Class L state tournament, which begins May 30.

On Friday, Wilton took an early lead on a goal by Rebecca Wistreich 3:29 into the game, but Staples scored the next six goals to take a 6-1 lead with 6:16 left in the first half. The halftime score was 7-3.

The lead grew to six goals in the second half.

The Warriors were led by Julia Bonnist with three goals and Wistreich with with two goals and an assist. Other goals came from Ellie Armstrong, Sophie Sudano, Margaret Smith and Julia Skillin.

For Staples (12-5), Meg Johnson, Kyle Kirby and Christine Taylor each had three goals and Olivia Troy had two goals.