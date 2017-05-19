Baseball: Warriors beat Norwalk in nine innings, advance to semifinals

Collin Kahal’s two-out single in the bottom of the ninth drove in Drew Connolly with the winning run, as the Wilton High basebll team advanced to the FCIAC semifinals with a 3-2 win over Norwalk on Friday at home.

The second-seeded Warriors (16-4) will play sixth-seeded Darien on Monday at 5 at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport.

Ben Rusin was the winning pitcher for the Warriors. He took over in the eighth from Billy Black, who went seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits.

Connolly began the winning rally when he reached first on an eror with one out. He stole second and scored with two outs when Kahal lined a 2-2 pitch to centerfield for a base hit.

Joe Benincaso was the losing pitcher. Issac Keehn started for Norwalk and went seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with 11 strikeouts.