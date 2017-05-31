Wilton Bulletin

Middlebrook team competes in national Quiz Bowl championship

By Wilton Bulletin on May 31, 2017 in Lead News, Schools

Vihan Jayawardhane, left, and Lukas Koutsoukos.

Middlebrook School’s two-member Quiz Bowl team — comprised of Lukas Koutsoukos and Vihan Jayawardhane — finished 4-4 in the preliminary rounds of the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ 2017 Middle School National Championship Tournament in Dallas earlier this month.

The tournament, which tests students’ knowledge of various study areas, featured 160 teams from 23 states. Middlebrook was one of five Connecticut teams to compete in the the national championship.

Quiz Bowls are competitive, academic, interscholastic activities for students, sponsored by National Academic Quiz Tournaments, LLC, during which teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

The Middlebrook team spent three of the tournament games on the brink of elimination. Before ending their shot at the playoffs by falling to a team from Fremont, Calif., the Middlebrook boys defeated teams from Hunting Valley, Ohio, and Tallahassee, Fla.

Lukas was named one of the top 25 participants and was the only sixth grader to make the tournament’s All-Star Team, where he finished 12th individually.

