Baseball: Wilton gets second seed for FCIACs

The Wilton High baseball team made the most of its second chance against Danbury, scoring three times in the top of the seventh to beat the Hatters 3-1 on Thursday.

With the win, the Warriors clinched the second seed for the FCIAC playoffs and will host seventh-seeded Norwalk on Friday.

The Danbury game had originally ended as a 1-0 win for the Hatters on Monday, but a Wilton protest was upheld and the game resumed today in the top of the seventh.

On Monday, Wilton had loaded the bases with one out in the seventh on a single by Jack Dooley, walk by Kyle Phillips and single by Cole Judelson. The umpire, however, ruled that Judelson had batted out of order and was out, moving the runners back to first and second.

Judelson in fact had batted in order all game, but the Wilton lineup card had the wrong numbers. The protest was upheld on Tuesday.

When play resumed Jack DiNanno hit a chopper over the third baseman’s head for the game-tying RBI, and Drew Connolly walked to bring in another run. Henry Strmecki’s sac fly made it 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bill Black walked a batter and hit another, putting the tying runs on with no outs. He came back to get a strikeout and flyball out.

He got to a 1-2 count on the next batter, but after several foul balls was pulled because he had reached the 25-pitch count and would not be able to pitch on Friday if he continued.

Ben Rusin, who had started the game and pitched the first four innings, came back in and struck out the batter on his first pitch to end the game.

Black got the win, improving his record to 4-1.

Wilton finished the regular season 15-4 overall and 12-4 in the FCIAC, and won the FCIAC East Division title.