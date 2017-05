Ambler Farm’s annual Sunset Hoedown is set for Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 10 on the farm.

Along with a little do-si-do, there will be a barbecue catered by Barcelona, signature drink, square dancing, and hayrides all capped off with Ambler Farm s’mores.

Tickets are $100/members, $115/non-members.Register at www.amblerfarm.org.