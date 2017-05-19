Cannondale Village for sale

Cannondale Village, a place the Economic Development Commission has called a “piece of magic,” is up for sale. The property at 24 Cannondale Road is an assemblage of six restored historic buildings also known as Cannon Crossing,

The listing price is $6.85 million for the property that encompasses 10.85 acres.

There is 11,160 square feet of commercial space in a cluster of historic buildings, including the Red Barn, the Yellow Barn, and the Old Schoolhouse, where there is an award-winning restaurant. There is a 5,000-square-foot residential property, called the Mill House, and potential for eight acres of development.

It is on the site of the Cannondale train station on the Metro-North Danbury Branch Line.

Sotheby’s International Realty is advertising the property.

The Bulletin asked owner Marc Gueron about the property, and he said he is hoping to place it with a high-net-worth family that will live there, as he did for decades, and continue to operate and preserve the unique businesses there.

“The scoop is that I am restoring the old general store,” he said Wednesday during an interview at his office above a dog grooming shop there. He operates an international magazine business.

“I’m in talks now with people,” he said, saying the now-empty building and former antiques shop will probably become a convenience store and purveyor of artisanal products.

Gueron said he bought the property when he was in his 40s and had three children. Now he is in his 70s and spends most of his time in Florida. It’s time to sell. “I would consider a partnership,” he said.

A few years ago he had plans to build 25 residential townhouses on the property, but that never reached the planning application stage. It is an area the Economic Development Commission has said is ripe for revitalization.

History

It’s a wonderful piece of historic property, according to historian Bob Russell, an emeritus member of the Wilton Historical Society and author of the book Wilton, Connecticut.

He was quick to point out that the late actress June Havoc was the most famous owner of the property, and lovingly restored the buildings. According to a UPI story from 1980, she called it “the end of the rainbow.”

Havoc owned the property from 1978 to 1989 when she sold it to Gueron.

“The place is named for Charles Cannon, who owned a lot of land,” Russell said.

After the arrival of the railroad in 1852, Cannon’s Station developed into a bustling, self-sufficient little community with a depot, two general stores, Charles Cannon’s shirt factory, a coal yard and livery stable, two rooming homes, and a carriage factory, blacksmith shop, town school, and two private schools. There was also a cider mill, according to Russell’s book.