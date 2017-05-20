Car thefts, burglaries not gang-related

Despite reports from neighboring New Canaan and Darien that gangs are believed to be behind a rash of car thefts and burglaries there, Wilton police do not see the same connection.

There is no reason to believe gangs are behind the recent run of Wilton incidents, said Lt. Robert Kluk, spokesman for the police.

There is no denying that car burglaries have been on the rise this year, but it is too soon to say whether they are up appreciably from previous years.

“I can’t say whether they’re going up,” Kluk said during an interview at police headquarters.

He released the following figures. This year to date, there have been two motor vehicle thefts, both of which were recovered. “We find them either in Bridgeport or Waterbury,” he said. There have been six motor vehicle burglaries.

That compares to six motor vehicle thefts in 2016, and 19 motor vehicle burglaries.

The year before that, 2015, there were two motor vehicle thefts and 16 motor vehicle burglaries.

The Wilton train station has been the scene of several of the vehicle burglaries. In a couple of cases, thieves have stolen entire doors from cars. Police said that is because modern doors contain valuable airbags and can sold for parts.

Following are tips from local police on how to deal with the rising number of burglaries:

Be a good neighbor: Immediately report suspicious persons or vehicles to police via 203-834-6260 or via 911 if you see a crime in progress. Crime prevention is the best cure.

Do not leave valuables or financial information in your car: Never leave valuables, a purse, wallet, or financial information in your car — even for just a few minutes. Thieves often watch vehicles and strike when you leave your vehicle only briefly.

Keys: Never leave the keys to your home or car inside a vehicle or in a place where a thief can find them. Keys placed in “secret” hiding places may invite a crime. Thieves know where to look for hidden keys.

Light up your home: At night, keep the perimeter of your home well lit. Low-energy lighting switched on and off by photoelectric sensors (low-light switches) is a cost-effective way to discourage thieves. Often thefts from vehicles occur in residential driveways.

Lock up: Always lock all doors and windows of your vehicle whenever you leave it, even for a short time.

Park in well-lit, public areas: Avoid parking your vehicle in isolated areas where there is not much traffic.

Use your alarm system: Always activate your alarm system, even when you are at home, and whenever you leave your house or vehicle — even for a short time.