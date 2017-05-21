Letter: The time is now

To the Editors:

I would like to encourage all residents of Wilton who care about this wonderful and beautiful town to attend the Planning and Zoning (P&Z) meeting on Monday, May 22, at 7:15 p.m., in the Clune Center at Wilton High School. At that meeting, there will be continued discussion about the merits, and a vote on the possible reversal, of the inclusion of the entirety of Ridgefield Road (from Ridgefield to Route 7) in the age-restricted overlay district, or AROD, established by P&Z.

For those of you not up to date on this, the entirety of Ridgefield Road has already been included by P&Z in the town’s AROD. Otherwise applicable town zoning regulations can be waived (through a defined process) for properties within an AROD if they meet the “age-restricted” requirements. In this case, that now includes all of Ridgefield Road that would be, potentially, open to this.

If you’re like me, you may not have realized that this (the inclusion of 100% of Ridgefield Road in the AROD) already happened in November 2016. Your chance to come hear the issues and voice your opinion or concerns is Monday, May 22, at 7:15 p.m. P&Z will be voting at the end of that meeting on whether or not to strike the words “Ridgefield Road” from the definition of the town’s AROD. I would like to think that most of us in town want economic development in a manner that retains the character of Wilton. We want to keep the things that attracted us to this town in the first place, yet also have economic development, affordable, well-planned housing for our aging demographic, and a well-thought-out plan for the town’s future. A plan where we can proactively chart our town’s destiny, to the extent possible.

If you’d like more information prior to May 22, the following resources are available: a link to the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, (or POCD) dated January 2010, http://bit.ly/2qNvPSy. Hard copies are also available for $20 at the town hall annex). A recent article about the most recent hearing on the subject, http://bit.ly/2qogqqU.

I urge you to attend on Monday. Listen and decide if this is what you want for your town. The time to educate yourself and speak up (either for or against) is now.

Kari Roberts

Wilton, May 16