Letter: Nurses provide care with grace and expertise

By Theresa Santoro on May 23, 2017 in Lead News, Letters

To the Editors:

National Nurses Week has just concluded, and I am reminded again how fortunate I am to work with the incredible nurses at RVNA. Healthcare is constantly changing and becoming ever more complex and demanding as patients leave the hospital earlier than ever before, increasing the need for quality medical care at home.

RVNA home healthcare nurses continue to adapt to these changes with grace, caring and expertise. I am proud of our RVNA nurses, who not only keep pace with these trends, but continue to bring their heart, soul and knowledge to their patients every day of the year.

Theresa Santoro, MSN, RN, CHCA
RVNA President and CEO
Ridgefield, May 15

