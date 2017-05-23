Letter: Nurses provide care with grace and expertise

To the Editors:

National Nurses Week has just concluded, and I am reminded again how fortunate I am to work with the incredible nurses at RVNA. Healthcare is constantly changing and becoming ever more complex and demanding as patients leave the hospital earlier than ever before, increasing the need for quality medical care at home.

RVNA home healthcare nurses continue to adapt to these changes with grace, caring and expertise. I am proud of our RVNA nurses, who not only keep pace with these trends, but continue to bring their heart, soul and knowledge to their patients every day of the year.

Theresa Santoro, MSN, RN, CHCA

RVNA President and CEO

Ridgefield, May 15