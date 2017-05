If you hear a bird singing in the middle of the night, you’re not hearing things. Northern mockingbirds have been known to sing all night long. Their cheerful “playlist” is much the same as if they were singing at 2 p.m. instead of 2 a.m.

What’s going on? Ornithologists have found the midnight mockers are unmated males, apparently desperate to attract a female. Simply speaking, they are lonely and singing a bird world version of the blues.