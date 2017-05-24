Letter: Many contributed to tree in honor of Barbara Quincy

To the Editors:

The Wilton Tree Committee thanks those who generously contributed to the purchase of a red maple tree in memory of Barbara Quincy. Named as 2017 Tree Steward of Wilton, Barbara was active with many organizations in the community, including her service as a member of the Tree Committee. We recognize and appreciate the donations of the following: Kiwanis, Rotary, League of Women Voters, Wilton Woman’s Club, and individual members of Stay at Home in Wilton.

Our Annual Arbor Day tree planting was especially enthusiastic and warm as a result of the attendance of Barbara’s friends and family who shared in memorializing her. The red maple is in front of the Gregory and Adams office building on Old Ridgefield Road. A brick at the base of the tree will note Barbara’s name, the tree type and the year of planting.

K. Throckmorton, Chair

on behalf of the Tree Committee

Wilton, May 10