Threat analysis

By Wilton Bulletin on May 23, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

TASC List columnist Joe Brenner sent The Bulletin the following:

“Lots of press lately on the increase in bear sightings, grizzly attacks in national park settings, and invasions of home and property.

“A woman in Avon, Conn., reported and videotaped a very large bear trying to get through a sliding glass door and into her kitchen, apparently aroused by the smell of brownies baking.

“In the Berkshires, the creatures routinely forage trash and compost piles, often within the sight of residents. So we must ask the question as to who might be our real enemy today in North America?

“Is it ISIS? Or URSUS?”

