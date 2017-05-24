Trackside golf fund-raiser tees off June 12

With no more money forthcoming in the next fiscal year from the Board of Selectmen, Trackside is seeking to cover a budget reduction of $29,000.

One step the center is taking is presenting its annual golf tournament fund-raiser, Take a Swing Fore the Kids. The event is set for Monday, June 12, at Oak Hills in Norwalk. The fee is $185 per golfer. There are still some foursomes available. Visit trackside.org for more information and to register.

Golfers may enjoy a continental breakfast before the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. After 18 holes, a barbeque lunch will be served along with an open bar, silent auction and raffle. Bankwell is sponsoring the luncheon.

“We are excited to be back at Oak Hills again this year,” Trackside Executive Director Mark Ketley said. “This is a big fund-raiser for us, and especially after the budget cuts handed down to us, this year’s tournament is crucial to us being able to continue to provide a quality and safe environment for our kids.”

Ketley told The Bulletin Trackside’s board of directors is working on implementing a five-year plan for self-sustainability.

“We will meet with the Board of Selectmen and update them on this year’s progress throughout the year,” he said.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice said the board has asked Trackside to present a quarterly report.

“At those meetings we will monitor and consider their ability to meet their budgetary goals,” she said. “We have also requested a more detailed five-year plan. We want Trackside to be successful and hope residents who support their mission will demonstrate that support through financial or other means.”

Trackside is open every day to Wilton’s teens after school and holds classes, workshops, programs and events throughout the year.

“We are so fortunate to have a center like we do, it’s a great community asset” Ketley said.