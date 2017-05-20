Parent support group

Wilton Bulletin

With the busy end of the school year, anticipated transitions for the fall, change in routine for the summer, or with college kids coming home — it’s a stressful time for many families.

The NAMI Support Group is a resource for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. Meetings are free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

The Wilton-based support group meets on the fourth Monday of every month. The next two meetings are May 22 and June 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in the G & B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. There are no meetings in July or August.

Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at 203-970-4130 or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.

