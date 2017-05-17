Food drive this week

Stop & Shop on River Road in Wilton will host a food drive for Person-to-Person on Thursday and Friday, May 18-19. Person-to-Person maintains food pantries at its locations in Darien and Norwalk.

The food drive is a follow-up to the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, conducted last weekend, that did not yield as many donations as usual, likely due to the poor weather on Saturday. It is thought fewer bags of groceries were left outside for letter carriers to pick up due to the rain.

Food donations may also be brought to the Wilton post office on Hubbard Road this week.

Person-to-Person, Inc. provides low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. Its service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton. More information may be found at p2pHelps.org.